Ludhiana: ‘Elephant man of Asia’ shares insights on wildlife conservation

K K Sarma, known as the “Elephant man of Asia” and first veterinarian in India to be honoured with a Padma Shri, shared his insights on the ways to deal with wildlife during a lecture held at the department of veterinary surgery & radiology (VSR) at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University. ‘Elephant man of Asia’ KK Sarma and (right) vet varsity vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh during the wildlife conservation lecture in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

Sarma is a world renowned wildlife expert and has expertise in taming the “mast” male elephants which go rogue during breeding season. He also has great expertise in translocating Rhinos from one part to another. He holds a world record of taming 143 mast elephants till date.

Sarma was invited to deliver lectures and give practical demonstrations to the veterinary surgery faculty from all over India along with PG and PhD students of the department. He deliberated upon the common diseases of the elephant and the preventive and therapeutic measures for the same. He also demonstrated the use of a dart gun, and the do’s and don’ts of darting. In another session, he showcased the do’s and don’ts of handling the wildlife and the risks involved in dealing with wildlife.

Vet varsity vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh also held deliberations with Sarma and appreciated his work and efforts in preserving the wildlife. Singh had discussion with Sarma about the National Natural Wildlife Museum coming up in Assam for preserving the flora and fauna of the country and appreciated the efforts being put in to preserve the rich heritage of wildlife of our country.