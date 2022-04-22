Ludhiana | Employees’ union submits memo with MC chief, demand regularisation of contractual staff
Decrying long pending demand of regularisation of contractual employees, municipal corporation (MC) employees’ union - Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee submitted a memorandum with MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal at MC Zone A office on Thursday.
The employees said the previous Congress government had also issued a notification to regularise around 2,800 employees in December last year, but the notification has not been implemented.
They stated the process got delayed due to assembly elections in the state and the MC should now regularise the employees working in different branches, including sweepers, sewermen, drivers etc.
The other demands of the employees’ union included payment of pending EPF installments of employees between 2014 to 2018, status of ‘Safai Sainik’ for sweepers and sewermen as they performed their duties regularly even during the lockdown period in the past etc.
Chairperson of the union, Ashwani Sahota, said earlier a memorandum was also submitted with mayor Balkar Sandhu and AAP MLAs in the city. The state government has also approved a resolution to regularise the employees recently and all the formalities are now complete, he added.
Meeting scheduled on April 27
Listening to the woes of the employees, MC commissioner Sabharwal has fixed a meeting with the employees’ union on April 27 to take up the issues which can be resolved at the local level. The other issues will be taken up at the state level, Sabharwal said.
-
Death of Class 4 student: School bus blacklisted, didn’t have fitness document
The school bus of Dayawati Modi Public School, from which a Class 4 student peeped out of the window and died after 10-year-old Anurag Bhardwaj's head hit a pole, was in operation without any fitness certificate and continued to run despite being blacklisted, said officials of the regional transport department. The vehicle in question is among the 756 buses available with 166 schools, which have been blacklisted due to non-renewal of fitness certificate.
-
Credit war over development works in Ludhiana: SAD councillors slam AAP MLAs for ‘interference’
On Thursday, Shiromani Akali Dal councillors, including leader of opposition in Gurmail Singh Jajji among others, Harbhajan Singh Dang, MC house Jaspal Giaspura, submitted a complaint with mayor Balkar Sandhu against the alleged interference by AAP MLAs in their wards. District president of SAD, councillor Dang said MLA (Atam nagar) Kulwant Singh Sidhu was stopping the contractors from completing the pending works with a claim that MLA will first inaugurate the projects.
-
Ghazipur fire: Tech used in Mumbai may be deployed in Delhi landfill
New Delhi: A day after the Ghazipur landfill caught fire for the third time in nearly a month and was doused by firefighters by late Thursday afternoon, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai announced that the government plans to adopt a technology used in Mumbai to remove gas emitted from landfill sites to reduce the risk of frequent fires.
-
Delhi: At Jahangirpuri, residents left to pick up pieces amid curbs
First there were violent clashes, then bulldozers rolled in for an anti-encroachment drive, and now curbs on movement across the locality. The residents of Jahangirpuri Block C on Thursday said there appears to be no end to their misery after five tumultuous days. Several people in the area said they lost their livelihoods with the North Delhi Municipal Corporation's (North MCD) drive the previous day either damaging or destroying their pushcarts or temporary stalls.
-
Defamation case: Court orders payment of ₹1,000 to Rahul Gandhi
The court of Judicial Magistrate of First Class on Thursday ordered Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Rajesh Kunte to pay ₹1,000 as fine to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case. The order came after the complainant, Kunte, moved an adjournment application. The court had postponed the hearing in March after rejecting the request of the complainant to apply to produce another notary witness from Delhi. The court had framed charges against Gandhi in 2018.
