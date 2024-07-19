 Ludhiana: Employer, aide booked on charges of raping domestic help - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Employer, aide booked on charges of raping domestic help

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 20, 2024 05:58 AM IST

Victim’s husband also booked for forcing her to go with the accused; employer’s wife booked for cheating victim

The Jamalpur Police on Thursday booked an employer and his aide on the charges of raping his domestic help. The police also booked her husband for reportedly forcing her to sleep with the accused. The victim accused the wife of the employer of taking side with her husband and duping her of 10 lakh.

The Jamalpur Police on Thursday booked an employer and his aide on the charges of raping his domestic help. The police also booked her husband for reportedly forcing her to sleep with the accused. (Getty image)
The accused have been identified as Chintu, his wife Navdeep Kaur, aide Chand and victim’s husband of Master Colony of Jamalpur.

The complainant stated that in 2019 her stepmother had left her in the house of Chintu, where she was working as a domestic help. The complainant added that the accused solemnised her marriage with a man. On the day of her wedding, the accused raped her and threatened her to keep mum. Later, the accused took her to a hotel and raped her multiple times. His aide Rahul also raped her. Her husband used to force her to go with Chintu and Rahul.

Later, Chintu sent her to Jammu with Rahul, where the accused raped her for one and a half years. The woman also alleged that she had invested 11 lakh in different instalments in a chit-fund scheme run by Kaur. She returned only 1 lakh to her and refused to return the rest of the amount.

ASI Dilbagh Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police lodged the FIR after receiving a complaint from the victim. The accused have been booked under sections 376, 420 and 120 B of the IPC, who are yet to be arrested.

