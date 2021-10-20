Ludhiana: Encroachments, makeshift stalls on roadsides banned

Ahead of the festive season, joint commissioner of police (headquarters) J Elanchezhian extended the ban on encroachments on roads, setting up rehris, placing products outside shops and makeshifts stalls on roadsides on Tuesday. According to the orders the encroachments cause traffic problems and mishaps. The orders will remain in force for the next two months. The other orders issued are:

Ban on sale and storage of plastic kite string

Sale and storage of plastic kite string has been banned under Section 144 of CrPC, terming it dangerous for humans and animals. The JCP said violators will face stern police action.

‘Keep record of buyers of military print clothes’

The JCP also issued directed shopkeepers to keep record of those buying army print clothes and uniforms. He said anti-social elements can misuse them to commit crimes. The shopkeepers have been ordered to keep pictures, identification proof and mobile numbers of the buyers and submit the record with police stations concerned.

Ban on sale of substandard helmets

The sale of substandard helmets have been banned and sellers have been ordered to sell only those which have ISI marks.

Ban on carrying sand in uncovered vehicles

Carrying sand in uncovered vehicles has been banned as it inconveniences commuters. He ordered those carrying sand in their vehicles to cover it with tarpaulin.

Get police verification of tenants, domestic helps

After repeated incidents of robberies and burglaries by domestic helps, Elanchezhian ordered the police verification of employees and domestic helps. He also ordered the police verification of tenants. The JCP said that violators will face legal action.

Ban on VIP tags on vehicles

The ban on police, army and other VIP tags on vehicles without any authority has been extended. According to the police, anti-social elements and criminals can take advantage of such tags and threaten law and order.

No tinted glasses in vehicles

The ban on the tinted glasses on vehicles has also been extended.He said that vehicles with tinted windows may be used to commit crimes.

Ban on drinking on public places

Elanchezhian also banned drinking on roadsides and outside liquor vends.

‘Keep record of guests’

The JCP directed owners of hotels and inns to keep record of guests. They have been directed to keep a scanned copy of photo identity cards of the guests.

He also extended a ban on modified auto-carts in the city. He said that such vehicles are plying without number plates and become difficult to trace in case of mishaps.

The JCP has also banned modification of silencers of Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles..