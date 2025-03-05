Ludhiana: Ensure cleanliness, mayor tells sanitation employees

Mayor Inderjit Kaur, senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar, deputy mayor prince Johar on Tuesday conducted a meeting with the members of Municipal Karamchari Dal at the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation’s (MC) Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar and urged them to ensure cleanliness. The aim was to also connect with the employees at ground level and resolve their grievances, if any, as soon as possible. Mayor Inderjit Kaur holds a meeting with members of Municipal Karamchari Dal at MC Zone D office in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

The meeting emphasised on ensuring cleanliness across the city and the employees were directed to work with efficiency and transparency. MC joint commissioner Abhishek Sharma, employees’ union chairman Vijay Danav, president Yashpal Chaudhary among other members of the union and civic body officials were present.

The union members submitted a memorandum to the mayor, senior deputy mayor and the deputy mayor regarding their demands, including regularisation of remaining overage employees, implementation of old pension scheme, payment of arrears and regularisation of outsourced employees.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur said they are already working upon the issues which have been raised by the union members. The decision regarding a few of the demands has to be taken at the state level and they have already taken up the matter with the government, the employees union was told. The demands of the employees would be fulfilled at the earliest, officials said.

Meanwhile, the mayor, senior deputy mayor and the deputy mayor appealed to the employees to ensure cleanliness across the city. They also appealed to the public to support the civic body in keeping the city clean and green.