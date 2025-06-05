Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
Ludhiana: EPFO pensioners can now submit life certificate online

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 05, 2025 06:36 AM IST

The EPFO regional office said that pensioners are required to submit a life certificate every year failing which their pensions are withheld

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) regional office on Wednesday informed that EPFO pensioners could now submit their digital life certificate with the help of facial recognition technology on AadhaarFaceRd App, which is available on google play store.

The office hasrequested relatives of deceased pensioners to inform the EPFO about the death of the pensioner. (HT Photo for represntation)
The EPFO regional office said that pensioners are required to submit a life certificate every year failing which their pensions are withheld.

They further said that pensioners can submit their life certificate anytime of the year and would be valid for a year after the submission. The office has also requested the relatives of deceased pensioners to inform the EPFO about the death of the pensioner so that the pension can be restored to the spouse or children on time.

Follow Us On