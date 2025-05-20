Ludhiana: Estranged husband assaults lawyer wife, booked

A 42-year-old woman advocate was brutally assaulted by her estranged husband and his accomplice in Rari Mohalla on Monday morning. The attack, carried out in full public view, left the victim with fractures in both legs and has been captured on CCTV cameras. The court has directed the husband to pay a monthly maintenance of ₹ 11,000 to wife, and Monday’s court hearing was related to the same issue. (HT Photo)

The Division Number 3 police have lodged an FIR against the accused.

The victim, Baljit Kaur, was allegedly targeted by her estranged husband, Mukesh Narula alias Rinku, and his associate Sunny. Police said the incident occurred around 10am, shortly after Mukesh called Baljit to confirm her whereabouts.

According to police, Baljit, who has been living separately from Mukesh for several years, had previously filed a domestic violence case against him. Though he was acquitted in that matter, a divorce petition remains pending in court. The court has directed Mukesh to pay a monthly maintenance of ₹11,000 to Baljit, and Monday’s court hearing was related to the same issue.

Recalling the incident from her hospital bed, Baljit said, “Around 10am, while I was getting ready to leave for court, I received a call from Mukesh. He asked about my whereabouts, and I told him I was on my way to court. He mentioned he couldn’t pay the full maintenance amount. I told him the matter could be discussed in court and ended the call.”

“Mukesh first slapped her multiple times and then tried to snatch her phone. When she warned him about the CCTV cameras, his aide Sunny allegedly dragged her out of direct view. Mukesh then reportedly picked up an iron rod and began hitting her legs repeatedly. Despite her cries for help, he continued the assault until both of her legs were fractured,” she added.

Local residents intervened after the attackers fled the scene and rushed Baljit to the civil hospital, where doctors confirmed fractures in both legs.

Inspector Aditya Sharma, station house officer at Division Number 3 Police Station, said that an FIR has been lodged against Mukesh and Sunny. “We are conducting raids to arrest the accused,” he said.