Ludhiana: EV charging stations, ₹15cr road works cleared at meet

The municipal corporation’s Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) on Saturday approved two electric vehicle (EV) charging stations for the city’s proposed fleet of 100 buses and road projects worth ₹15 crore, at its first meeting after June. The MC panel meeting in progress in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

One charging station will be set up on Hambran Road and the other on Ghora Road, along with 195 agenda items covering various development and civic works. Both the stations will have multiple charging points to cater to the fleet of 100 electric buses that the civic body plans to operate in the city.

“The electric bus project will be a major initiative for the convenience of the general public. We have cleared two charging stations for the project,” said mayor Inderjit Kaur.

The committee approved two projects under the Centre’s Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme — one worth ₹9.9 crore for asphalt roads and another worth ₹5.61 crore for concrete roads in Ludhiana West.

It also approved the procurement of six litter picking machines at a cost of ₹4.12 crore, including their operation and maintenance for 1.5 years.

The mayor said work orders for Nooran Road, Kakowal Road, Metro Road and Shivpuri Road had also been cleared.

Around 35 projects under the state government’s Rangla Punjab scheme were approved. Under the scheme, each MLA is allocated ₹2.5 crore for development works in their constituency.

The committee cleared all 195 agenda items placed before it. Two items were deferred to the next meeting, while two others were rejected.

The meeting was the first after the August 29 election to fill two councillor seats on the committee. The election ended a two-month impasse triggered by the mayor’s nomination of the sons of two sitting MLAs to the F&CC.

The nominations were challenged in the Punjab and Haryana high court, following which fresh elections were held on August 29. Aam Aadmi Party councillor Yuvraj Sidhu, son of Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu, topped the contest, while Congress councillor Gaurav Bhatti won the second seat through preferential voting.