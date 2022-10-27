Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Ex-armyman arrested for illegal possession of weapons

Ludhiana: Ex-armyman arrested for illegal possession of weapons

Updated on Oct 27, 2022 10:30 PM IST

Ludhiana police recovered a .12 bore double barrel rifle and nine live cartridges from the ex-armyman; though it was a licensed weapon, the licence had expired on June 30, 2015

A former armyman has been arrested by Ludhiana police for illegal possession of weapons. (Image for representational purpose)

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A former armyman has been arrested by Jagraon police for illegal possession of weapons.

The police recovered a .12 bore double barrel rifle and nine live cartridges from him. Though it was a licensed weapon, its licence had expired on June 30, 2015.

The police also seized an illegal .30 bore pistol and an airgun from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Jaspreet Singh alias Jashan, 39.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of ASI Hardev Singh, who said following a tip off, the police conducted a raid at the accused’s residence and recovered the weapons.

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Jagraon City police station.

The ASI said that the accused had retired from the Indian Army last year and bought the illegal arms from Rajouri in Jammu, where he was posted.

The accused was produced in a court on Thursday.

He has been sent in judicial remand.

Thursday, October 27, 2022
