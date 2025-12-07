Ludhiana: Ex-councillor calls for city bus service revival

Calling for the revival of the long-discontinued city bus service in Ludhiana, former councillor Parminder Mehta has accused the state government of having failed to take any substantial step towards this direction despite promising the same in its election manifesto. He said the absence of such a public transport system is causing serious inconvenience to residents. Old buses under the Ludhiana City Bus Service are lying abandoned on a vacant stretch near the Ludhiana West tehsildar office.

He said that instead of improving the fleet, the old buses under the Ludhiana City Bus Service are lying abandoned on a vacant stretch near the Ludhiana West tehsildar office. “These buses, which could have been repaired and put back on the roads, are gathering dust in the open. Dust-covered and rusting, they are slowly turning into scrap,” he said, expressing displeasure over what he described as administrative neglect.

He added that Ludhiana’s rapidly expanding population and geographical boundaries make a reliable public transport system essential. The lack of city buses, he said, has forced the residents to opt for two-wheelers, cars and app-based taxis, increasing congestion and making travel more expensive for daily commuters.

Mehta argued that restoring city bus operations would not only provide affordable travel options but also help ease traffic load and reduce vehicular emissions. “A well-managed bus service is no longer a luxury for Ludhiana but a necessity,” he said, urging the state government to take immediate action.

He said that the revival of buses would offer relief to those who are dependent on costly taxi services and would contribute to lowering pollution levels, which remain a growing concern for the industrial city.

When contacted, senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar said, “The state government is fulfilling its promises. Under the central government scheme, mini buses will be received. The process is underway as it has got delayed due to some reasons. The buses will be on Ludhiana roads soon.”