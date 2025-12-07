Search
Sun, Dec 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: Ex-councillor calls for city bus service revival

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Dec 07, 2025 10:07 pm IST

Under the central government scheme, mini buses will be received. The process is underway. — Rakesh Prashar, senior deputy mayor

Calling for the revival of the long-discontinued city bus service in Ludhiana, former councillor Parminder Mehta has accused the state government of having failed to take any substantial step towards this direction despite promising the same in its election manifesto. He said the absence of such a public transport system is causing serious inconvenience to residents.

Old buses under the Ludhiana City Bus Service are lying abandoned on a vacant stretch near the Ludhiana West tehsildar office.
Old buses under the Ludhiana City Bus Service are lying abandoned on a vacant stretch near the Ludhiana West tehsildar office.

He said that instead of improving the fleet, the old buses under the Ludhiana City Bus Service are lying abandoned on a vacant stretch near the Ludhiana West tehsildar office. “These buses, which could have been repaired and put back on the roads, are gathering dust in the open. Dust-covered and rusting, they are slowly turning into scrap,” he said, expressing displeasure over what he described as administrative neglect.

He added that Ludhiana’s rapidly expanding population and geographical boundaries make a reliable public transport system essential. The lack of city buses, he said, has forced the residents to opt for two-wheelers, cars and app-based taxis, increasing congestion and making travel more expensive for daily commuters.

Mehta argued that restoring city bus operations would not only provide affordable travel options but also help ease traffic load and reduce vehicular emissions. “A well-managed bus service is no longer a luxury for Ludhiana but a necessity,” he said, urging the state government to take immediate action.

He said that the revival of buses would offer relief to those who are dependent on costly taxi services and would contribute to lowering pollution levels, which remain a growing concern for the industrial city.

When contacted, senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar said, “The state government is fulfilling its promises. Under the central government scheme, mini buses will be received. The process is underway as it has got delayed due to some reasons. The buses will be on Ludhiana roads soon.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Ex-councillor calls for city bus service revival
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Former councillor Parminder Mehta has urged the revival of Ludhiana's city bus service, criticizing the state government for inaction despite election promises. The abandoned buses are deteriorating, exacerbating residents' reliance on costly transportation alternatives. Mehta emphasizes that restoring the service is vital for affordability, reducing congestion, and addressing pollution in the rapidly growing city. Senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar assured that mini buses are on the way.