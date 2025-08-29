Ludhiana: Excise team attacked during raid in Janakpuri, three officials injured

A late-night raid by the excise department in Ludhiana’s Janakpuri area turned violent on Wednesday night when a mob of liquor smugglers attacked the officials, leaving three people injured. Two members of the team, Sunny and Sufiyan, sustained injuries and were admitted to CMC Hospital. (HT Photo)

According to police, the excise team had received inputs about illegal liquor trafficking in the locality and moved in around 11 pm. As the team began checking vehicles and questioning a few suspects, they were suddenly surrounded by a group of miscreants who started attacking them. The attackers allegedly used sharp-edged weapons, besides resorting to slaps and abuse, forcing the officials to flee to save their lives.

The officials were taken to civil hospital for treatment.

The assailants also tore the uniform of a policeman and physically assaulted him when he arrived at the spot during the scuffle.

Policeman Sukhdev Singh, who was part of the raid, said, “As soon as we stopped a vehicle for checking, a group of youths pounced on us. They beat us up, tore my uniform, and tried to overpower the team. Somehow, we managed to escape.”

ASI Satnam Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that the accused have been identified as Shamim, Gabru, Fariyad Alam, Ranvir Alam, Vikas, Afroz Alam and Qadir. Some of their aides are yet to be identified. The Division number 2 police lodged an FIR against the accused under Sections 132, 121(1), 221,126 (2), 190, 191(3), and 351(2) of the BNS. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.