Ludhiana: Expedite property tax, rent recovery, MC officials told

Municipal Corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal and senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar conducted a meeting with officials of different branches at the MC Zone D office on Monday and directed them to expedite the recovery of property tax. The officials have been directed to move to the field and expedite recovery of tehbazaari fees from the street vendors and rent from the civic body properties. (HT File)

MC additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh, joint commissioners Ankur Mahindroo and Abhishek Sharma, assistant commissioner Gurpal Singh, municipal town planner (MTP) Vijay Kumar, zonal superintendents, district development fellow (DDF) Naman Bhatia among others were present in the meeting.

The officials have been directed to achieve the target of recovering ₹200 crore property tax for the current financial year (2024-25). For recovery of trade licence fee from the property owners, Dachalwal and Prashar also directed the officials concerned to organise camps in the city for facilitating the residents.

MC commissioner Dachalwal and senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar also directed the officials to take action against the violators if they remain adamant and fail to submit their pending dues with the civic body.