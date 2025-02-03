Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Expedite property tax, rent recovery, MC officials told

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 03, 2025 10:26 PM IST

The MC officials have been directed to achieve the target of recovering ₹200 crore property tax for the current financial year

Municipal Corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal and senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar conducted a meeting with officials of different branches at the MC Zone D office on Monday and directed them to expedite the recovery of property tax.

The officials have been directed to move to the field and expedite recovery of tehbazaari fees from the street vendors and rent from the civic body properties. (HT File)
The officials have been directed to move to the field and expedite recovery of tehbazaari fees from the street vendors and rent from the civic body properties. (HT File)

The officials have been directed to move to the field and expedite recovery of tehbazaari fees from the street vendors and rent from the civic body properties. Similarly, the building branch officials were directed to expedite recovery of dues.

MC additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh, joint commissioners Ankur Mahindroo and Abhishek Sharma, assistant commissioner Gurpal Singh, municipal town planner (MTP) Vijay Kumar, zonal superintendents, district development fellow (DDF) Naman Bhatia among others were present in the meeting.

The officials have been directed to achieve the target of recovering 200 crore property tax for the current financial year (2024-25). For recovery of trade licence fee from the property owners, Dachalwal and Prashar also directed the officials concerned to organise camps in the city for facilitating the residents.

MC commissioner Dachalwal and senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar also directed the officials to take action against the violators if they remain adamant and fail to submit their pending dues with the civic body.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On