Ludhiana | Facebook friend dupes Patiala resident of 5 lakh

A Patiala resident has been allegedly duped by a Facebook friend of ₹5 lakh on pretext of marriage.

Complainant, Gurpinder Singh of professor colony of Patiala, alleged that the woman, whom he befriended on social networking site, claimed herself to be a divorcee and promised to marry him. After he found that the woman had not divorced her husband, he lodged a complaint.

The Jodhan police have booked the woman Maninder Kaur of Dolon Khurd village, Jodhan, her mother Roopjit Kaur, brother Varinder Singh, sister Sukhwinder Kaur and father Kulwinder Singh.

Gurpinder said the woman had taken ₹5 lakhs from him for shopping and for treatment of her mother. Meanwhile, he came to know that she had not divorced her husband.

Assistant sub-inspector Pahara Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 495 (same offence with concealment of former marriage from person with whom subsequent marriage is contracted), 420 (cheating), 384 (punishment for extortion.) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.