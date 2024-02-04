Ludhiana: Factory worker abducts Class 9 student, rapes her

The Meharban police on Sunday arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly raping a Class 9 student after abducting her in Gaunsgarh village. The accused dropped her near her house and fled. (HT)

The accused has been identified as Gulshan Kumar of Gaunsgarh village. He is a factory worker.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the mother of the victim. The complainant stated that the accused was stalking her 15-year-old daughter for a long time. The accused had threatened her also.

The complainant stated that on Saturday, her daughter came home crying. On being asked, the girl stated that the accused had intercepted her on the way to school and threatened to kill her and her parents. He then forced her to come with him on his bike. The accused took her to a vacant building where he raped her.

Later, the accused dropped her near her house and fled.

ASI Radhe Sham, the investigating officer, said the police lodged an FIR against the accused soon after receiving the complaint under section 376 of the IPC and section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.