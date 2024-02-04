 Ludhiana: Factory worker abducts Class 9 student, rapes her - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Factory worker abducts Class 9 student, rapes her

Ludhiana: Factory worker abducts Class 9 student, rapes her

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 05, 2024 05:00 AM IST

On being asked, the girl stated that the accused had intercepted her on the way to school and threatened to kill her and her parents

The Meharban police on Sunday arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly raping a Class 9 student after abducting her in Gaunsgarh village.

The accused dropped her near her house and fled. (HT)
The accused dropped her near her house and fled. (HT)

The accused has been identified as Gulshan Kumar of Gaunsgarh village. He is a factory worker.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the mother of the victim. The complainant stated that the accused was stalking her 15-year-old daughter for a long time. The accused had threatened her also.

The complainant stated that on Saturday, her daughter came home crying. On being asked, the girl stated that the accused had intercepted her on the way to school and threatened to kill her and her parents. He then forced her to come with him on his bike. The accused took her to a vacant building where he raped her.

Later, the accused dropped her near her house and fled.

ASI Radhe Sham, the investigating officer, said the police lodged an FIR against the accused soon after receiving the complaint under section 376 of the IPC and section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On