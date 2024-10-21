Ludhiana: Family marries off 17-year-old rape survivor, 3 booked

The family of a 17-year-old rape survivor as they alleged married off the girl to an Ambala man, officials aware of the matter said. The girl, who is mentally challenged, was allegedly raped by a priest at a local gurdwara and that case is under trial in a fast-track court, they added. Deepti Saluja is representing the survivor’s family in a compensation case. After investigation and availing the legal opinion from the district attorney (DA legal), Ludhiana’s Machhiwara police registered a first-information report (FIR) against her father, aunt (father’s sister) and husband on Sunday. (HT Photo)

After the survivor’s kin told advocate Deepti Saluja about the marriage, she filed a complaint with the deputy commissioner (DC), seeking action under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA).

Saluja is representing the survivor’s family in a compensation case. After investigation and availing the legal opinion from the district attorney (DA legal), the Machhiwara police registered a first-information report (FIR) against her father, aunt (father’s sister) and husband on Sunday.

The minor was allegedly raped by Sohan Singh alias Sohni, a priest at a gurdwara in Noorpur village in Machhiwara.

According to the FIR, the accused raped the minor for three months and gave her contraceptives to avoid pregnancy. After the survivor’s younger sister noticed her consuming some pills, she alerted their aunt. On being asked, the minor narrated the ordeal to her aunt.

She also her aunt that the accused bought her a mobile phone.

At the time, a case was registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on March 27, 2022.

The accused was arrested on March 29, 2022, and police have already filed a chargesheet.

Officials aware of the matter said the minor was impregnated and underwent an abortion following a court order.

The complainant, Deepti Saluja, said a compensation of ₹4 lakh was granted to the minor but the family has not received it yet.

The family approached her to pursue the matter. She said that meanwhile, the father of the survivor told her that they had solemnised the girl’s marriage.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the child marriage case, said that during investigation, police found that the minor’s mother deserted her daughters 12 years ago, and their aunt and grandparents were taking care of them.

The family said they were unable to take care of her and that is why they solemnised the marriage.

The ASI said a case was registered after investigating the matter.