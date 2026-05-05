Ludhiana: Farmers protest at Ladhowal toll over compensation delay

Members of various farmer organisations on Monday made the Ladhowal toll plaza toll-free for three hours to protest the alleged delay in compensation for crop losses. Members of the Azad Kisan Morcha during the stir at the Ladhowal toll plaza in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Responding to a call by Azad Kisan Morcha Punjab, a joint platform of 16 farmer groups, leaders and activists gathered at the toll plaza and allowed vehicles to pass without paying toll from 11 am to 2 pm.

Farmer leaders said the government had earlier announced that compensation for crop damage would be released by April 30, but no relief had reached affected farmers so far. They alleged that standing paddy crops were severely damaged during floods, while unseasonal rain and other natural calamities caused further losses.

The protesters also raised the issue of tenant farmers, claiming that those cultivating land on lease had not been compensated for losses suffered during the period. They further alleged that damage to temporary embankments had also not been taken into account.

During the protest, farmer representatives said they had been invited by the governor Gulab Chand Kataria for talks in Chandigarh, indicating the possibility of discussions on their demands.

Leaders warned that if the government failed to address the issue promptly, the agitation would be intensified in the coming days. A large number of farmer representatives and activists remained present at the site during the protest.