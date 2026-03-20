Ludhiana: Father axed to death, son held for ‘plotting’ murder

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly conspiring with his associates to murder his 55-year-old father at their residence in Jandi village of Sidhwan Bet, police said. The victim, Harjinder Singh, was living alone at the time of the incident and his body was discovered on Wednesday after the village sarpanch alerted the police. The victim, Harjinder Singh, was living alone at the time of the incident and his body was discovered on Wednesday (HT photo)

The accused, identified as Jaskaran Singh, is the victim’s son from his second marriage. He was arrested following sustained investigation, while three of his alleged accomplices remain absconding.

According to Rajan Sharma, superintendent of police, preliminary investigation points to a long-standing family dispute over property as the motive behind the crime. Police said the victim’s elder son from his first marriage is settled in Canada, and Harjinder Singh was reportedly planning to transfer his property to him. This move is believed to have triggered resentment in Jaskaran Singh.

Police suspect that the accused conspired with his associates to carry out the murder. The victim was allegedly attacked with an axe, though the weapon has not yet been recovered. The incident came to light when the victim’s elder son, unable to contact his father, alerted neighbours. They scaled the boundary wall to enter the house and found him lying in a pool of blood, following which police were informed. Police said raids are underway to nab the remaining accused.