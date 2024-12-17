Ludhiana: Father-son duo ‘try to bribe’ ADCP; arrested

A local builder and his father were arrested after being caught red-handed while trying to bribe a senior police official on Monday, police officers aware of the matter said. Ludhiana’s Division Number 8 station-house officer (SHO) inspector Balwinder Kaur said a case was registered under sections 308(2) (extortion) and 61(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. (HT Photo)

They added that the accused, who offered ₹1 lakh to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP Special Branch and Zone 3) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar, were ‘secretly’ recording the proceedings with an intention to ‘blackmail’ the officer.

The accused, Akash Gupta and his father Vijay Gupta, a retired government employee, were handed over to the Division Number 8 police station, which formally arrested them.

The police seized the ₹1 lakh and the recorded videos, the officials added.

The SHO said Akash and Vijay had filed a complaint about alleged forgery by a tenant and inquiry was being handled by ADCP Bhullar. On Monday, they visited the ADCP’s office for an update and while speaking to the officer, Akash mentioned ‘payment’, which raised suspicion among the officers.

“ADCP Bhullar asked them what they meant by payment as none was required in the case. Sensing something was wrong, he asked his staff to frisk them,” said inspector Kaur.

The SHO added that on checking their phones, police found that Akash was recording the conversation and had also taken videos of the staff while waiting to meet the ADCP.

The complaint was lodged by senior constable Jagtar Singh, who works with the ADCP.