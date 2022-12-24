Ludhiana: FIR lodged after video emerges of 2 ‘snatchers’ being assaulted

After a video of two alleged snatchers being beaten brutally with sticks and pipes in Fauji Colony, Sherpur, went viral, police have taken suo-moto action by lodging an FIR against some unidentified accused.

Police have found as many as seven videos of the incident, where two men were seen begging for mercy while some residents of Fauji Colony were beating and abusing them. The locals also forced them to remove their clothes and paraded them naked.

The locals were also heard saying that they have made a mistake by executing mobile phone snatchings in the area. The duo managed to flee from the spot during the melee.

Police suspect that the incident took place one week ago, but they have not received any complaint regarding a snatching at the colony.

Sub-inspector Jagdeep Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Moti Nagar police station, said that nobody is allowed to take law into their own hands and residents must lodge a complaint with police in case of a crime. He added that there is also no confirmation yet if the two men committed a snatching.

A case has been registered under Sections 323, 324, 341, 148, 149 and 506 of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified accused.

