Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 2 proclaimed offenders among 3 held with illegal weapons, drugs

Ludhiana: 2 proclaimed offenders among 3 held with illegal weapons, drugs

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 24, 2022 01:11 AM IST

Sahnewal police on Friday arrested three men, including two proclaimed offenders, with illegal weapons and drugs in Ludhiana

Illegal weapons recovered from the accused in Sahnewal police custody on Friday. (HT Photo)
Illegal weapons recovered from the accused in Sahnewal police custody on Friday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Sahnewal police on Friday arrested three men, including two proclaimed offenders, with illegal weapons and drugs.

The accused have been identified as Sukhjit Singh alias Kaku of Behlolpur village, Sahnewal; Pawanjit Singh alias Pamma of Purana Bazar, Sahnewal and Sukhdeep Singh alias Sukha of Baba Roor Singh, Sahnewal.

Sukhjit and Pawanjit are proclaimed offenders and already wanted by Koomkalan Police.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh Brar, station house officer at Sahnewal police station, said that police arrested the accused from Sahnewal and have recovered 345 gram heroin, 1.65 gm ice drug, 500 gram opium; a .32 bore pistol, 52 bullets, a BMW car, a Toyota Innova and a Maruti Suzuki Swift car from their possession.

The SHO said that they were arrested based on information received from their four accomplices who had been nabbed on December 12 with illegal weapons and drugs. Police had on December 12 arrested Jai Kumar alias Prabhu, Sunny Kumar alias Sunny, Manpreet Singh and Deepak Prabhakar, all residents of Sahnewal, with a .315 bore pistol, five bullets and 60 gram heroin.

A case under NDPS Act and Arms Act was lodged against them at Sahnewal police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out