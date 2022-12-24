Ludhiana: 2 proclaimed offenders among 3 held with illegal weapons, drugs

Sahnewal police on Friday arrested three men, including two proclaimed offenders, with illegal weapons and drugs.

The accused have been identified as Sukhjit Singh alias Kaku of Behlolpur village, Sahnewal; Pawanjit Singh alias Pamma of Purana Bazar, Sahnewal and Sukhdeep Singh alias Sukha of Baba Roor Singh, Sahnewal.

Sukhjit and Pawanjit are proclaimed offenders and already wanted by Koomkalan Police.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh Brar, station house officer at Sahnewal police station, said that police arrested the accused from Sahnewal and have recovered 345 gram heroin, 1.65 gm ice drug, 500 gram opium; a .32 bore pistol, 52 bullets, a BMW car, a Toyota Innova and a Maruti Suzuki Swift car from their possession.

The SHO said that they were arrested based on information received from their four accomplices who had been nabbed on December 12 with illegal weapons and drugs. Police had on December 12 arrested Jai Kumar alias Prabhu, Sunny Kumar alias Sunny, Manpreet Singh and Deepak Prabhakar, all residents of Sahnewal, with a .315 bore pistol, five bullets and 60 gram heroin.

A case under NDPS Act and Arms Act was lodged against them at Sahnewal police station.