Ludhiana: Fire breaks out at handloom showroom in Kochar Market

A fire broke out at a handloom showroom on ESI Road, Kochar Market, on Friday around 10 am, causing panic in the area. Thick smoke and flames engulfed the showroom, spreading rapidly to the upper floor, where the showroom owner and her son were trapped. According to eyewitnesses, the fire started inside the showroom, where mattresses and other flammable items were stored. Initially, smoke was seen rising, and within minutes, the flames spread fiercely. (HT Photo for representation)

Local residents acted swiftly and rescued the duo using a ladder from a neighbouring house. Meanwhile, the fire department was alerted, and two fire tenders rushed to the spot.

The fire completely gutted the showroom’s stock, causing heavy losses. Additionally, two scooters parked outside the showroom were also gutted.

Fire brigade officials stated that the fire was brought under control within an hour, but by then, the entire showroom had been destroyed. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Rajinder Singh, a fire department official, said, “Fire was doused in two hours with the help of two fire tenders”.