Ludhiana: Fire breaks out in Khanna factory, plastic goods ravaged

Fire broke out at a plastic factory operating in a densely populated residential locality at Khanna’s Kabza Factory Road, triggering panic among residents on Sunday morning. Thick plumes of smoke and towering flames forced residents to rush out of their homes. A plastic factory afire in Khanna on Sunday. The owner said the loss was being assessed. (HT FILE)

Fire brigade teams were rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported. Firefighters battled the flames for several hours before bringing the situation under control. Officials said plastic and other highly inflammable materials stored inside the factory intensified the fire, leading to substantial losses. Plastic chairs, tables and stools among other items were damaged. No casualties were reported.

Residents alleged that several factories are being run illegally in the area, posing a constant threat to safety, but the owner of the unit where fire broke out said he had all the clearances.

A local resident, Shashi Vardhan, said the fire erupted between 7 am and 7:30 am, adding that the locality is heavily populated. Another resident, Avtar Maurya, claimed that repeated complaints were made to the municipal council regarding such units, but no action was taken.

Factory owner Sanjay refuted the allegations and claimed that his unit has all the required clearances, including no-objection certificates. He also alleged a delayed response from the fire brigade, stating that timely intervention could have reduced the damage. Regarding the loss, he said that it was being assessed.

Fire officer Damanpreet, however, said that teams were dispatched immediately after receiving information and acted promptly to contain the blaze. He confirmed that the situation is now under control. The fire may have been triggered by a short circuit, but a detailed investigation is being carried out to ascertain the exact reason, he said.

Members of Shiv Sena Hind alleged that an RTI (Right to information)response from fire officials indicated that factories in the area lacked proper clearances. They urged the administration to take strict action against illegal industrial units operating in residential zones.