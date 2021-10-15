Ludhiana fire department gets 15 proximity suits

Now, firefighters will be able to safely enter buildings to rescue those trapped in the flames with the help of 15 newly procured proximity suits.

The municipal corporation has procured these suits, which can protect the wearer from extremely high temperatures, under the smart city mission and a demo was held at the fire brigade headquarters near the railway station on Thursday.

Earlier, the MC had added top-notch gadgets such as thermal imaging cameras, life detectors, inflatable lighting towers, battery operated combi tools (cutters), and aluminium firesafety suits among other items to the fire brigade’s arsenal.

Assistant divisional fire officer (ADFO) Swarn Chand said the delivery of helmets and a few other items, which are also a part of the suit, is still awaited.

450 cameras to be replaced under Safe City Project

Around 1,442 cameras have been installed under the Safe City Project, of which 480 defunct cameras are to be replaced. The decision to replace the cameras was taken during the meeting of the city-level technical committee of the Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) on Wednesday.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said 300 additional cameras will also be installed in the city under the Smart City Mission and the control room of the safe city project will also be connected with the integrated command and control centre, which has been established in the MC Zone D office.