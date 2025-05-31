Ludhiana: Fire in Samrala gurdwara, locals suspect foul play

A fire broke out in the sanctum sanctorum of the gurdwara in Ladhran village, in Samrala, triggering anger and doubt among the villagers. The flames reportedly began from the ceremonial ‘jyot’ (eternal flame) and caused noticeable damage inside the shrine. DSP Samrala Tarlochan Singh, who arrived at the gurdwara with a police team, said the DVR had been taken into custody for forensic testing. (HT Photo)

Villagers who came to pay their respects on Wednesday evening said they saw the fire already burning. But the gurdwara’s priest later told police that the fire started on Thursday morning. This contradiction in accounts has led to growing suspicion that the incident might not have been accidental.

Locals also alleged that the CCTV system in the gurdwara was tampered with before the fire. They believe someone deliberately disabled the DVR to hide the truth. Villagers also pointed to ongoing disputes between the gurdwara’s current management committee—mainly from nearby villages—and residents of Ladhran village as a possible reason behind the unrest and poor handling of the situation.

Amritpal Singh Guru, a local, said, “We feel this may be part of a planned conspiracy. The differing statements and tampered CCTV suggest someone did this on purpose.”

To look into the matter, a three-member fact-finding team from Gurdwara Sri Katana Sahib, including the manager and head priest, visited the site on Thursday. They confirmed that while there was some fire damage, Guru Granth Sahib was not harmed. They also noted flaws in the gurdwara’s management and said a full report would be sent to Sri Akal Takht Sahib for further action.

