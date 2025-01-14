Ludhiana: Fire in train wheel creates panic

A wheel of Shan-e-Punjab Express train caught fire near Khanna here late Tuesday evening. The train had to take an abrupt halt when frantic passengers raised alarm. Fire in the axle leather. (HT Photo)

According to information, the train had left the Ludhiana station and it had a stoppage in Khanna ahead. About 10 km before Khanna, smoke was seen emanating from a bogie following which passengers started screaming. The train was stopped near Chava. The fire in the axle leather under the bogie was controlled.

A passenger said, “All of a sudden, smoke billowed out of a bogie. Due to an explosion, a window glass also broke.”

Naveen Kumar, senior divisional commercial manager, Ambala division, said the accident occurred due to a brake malfunction. He added that officials were ready for a proper examination of the train once it reached Ambala.