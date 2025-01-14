Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Fire in train wheel creates panic

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 14, 2025 10:46 PM IST

The train had left Ludhiana station and it had a stoppage in Khanna ahead. About 10km before Khanna, smoke was seen emanating from a bogie following which passengers started screaming

A wheel of Shan-e-Punjab Express train caught fire near Khanna here late Tuesday evening. The train had to take an abrupt halt when frantic passengers raised alarm.

Fire in the axle leather. (HT Photo)
Fire in the axle leather. (HT Photo)

According to information, the train had left the Ludhiana station and it had a stoppage in Khanna ahead. About 10 km before Khanna, smoke was seen emanating from a bogie following which passengers started screaming. The train was stopped near Chava. The fire in the axle leather under the bogie was controlled.

A passenger said, “All of a sudden, smoke billowed out of a bogie. Due to an explosion, a window glass also broke.”

Naveen Kumar, senior divisional commercial manager, Ambala division, said the accident occurred due to a brake malfunction. He added that officials were ready for a proper examination of the train once it reached Ambala.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On