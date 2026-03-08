Ludhiana: Fire ravages garment showroom, none hurt

A late-night blaze ravaged a garment showroom in the bustling Ghumar Mandi market on Friday, destroying large stocks of clothing and partially damaging an adjoining shop. The showroom that was ravaged in fire in Ghumar Mandi. (HT Photo)

No casualties were reported, though the establishment suffered substantial losses, fire officials said.

Firefighters battled the flames for over two-and-a-half hours before bringing the situation under control.

According to fire officials, a distress call was received around 9.50 pm. By the time the first fire tenders reached the spot, flames had already engulfed the three-storey showroom and were threatening to spread to neighbouring establishments in the densely packed commercial hub.

Ghumar Mandi is among the city’s busiest markets and remains heavily crowded during the day with shoppers and traders. However, the fire broke out late at night when the market had relatively fewer people around.

Firefighting teams immediately launched an operation to contain the blaze. The large quantity of garments stored inside the showroom acted as fuel, intensifying the flames and complicating the firefighting effort.

Officials were also alerted that generators with fuel tanks had been installed on the terrace of the building. Fire crews prioritised preventing the flames from reaching the top floor, warning that if the generators had caught fire, it could have triggered an explosion and endangered nearby shops.

Preliminary information regarding the cause of the fire remained inconclusive.

Some shopkeepers in the vicinity suspected that welding work allegedly being carried out inside the premises might have sparked the blaze.

The showroom owner, however, refuted the claim and maintained that the fire was likely triggered by a short circuit in a power panel located at the rear of the shop. The owner told officials that he was preparing to close the showroom and had already lowered the shutter halfway when flames were noticed inside the premises.

Fireman Rajinder Kumar said around 10 to 12 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. “The situation was challenging as adjoining shops were at risk. Our teams managed to control the fire in time; otherwise it could have spread to other establishments,” he said.

Fire officials said the exact cause of the blaze would be established after further examination.

Fire ravages three-storey garment showroom in Ghumar Mandi

Firefighters contain blaze after two-and-a-half-hour operation; no casualties reported