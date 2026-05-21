Ludhiana: Fire ravages hosiery factory, losses pegged at ₹60 lakh

Goods and machinery worth nearly ₹60 lakh were destroyed in a fire that broke out at a hosiery manufacturing unit in New Madhopuri on Wednesday morning, officials said. No casualties were reported in the incident. Fire officials suspect short circuit caused the blaze at the factory in New Madhopuri area of Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The blaze erupted around 8.30 am at AV Knits and Apparels, prompting a swift response from the fire brigade, which managed to contain the flames before they could engulf the upper floors of the building.

According to fire officials, three fire tenders were deployed for the rescue and firefighting operation, which began around 8.50 am and continued for over an hour before the fire was brought under control by approximately 10.15 am.

The factory comprised a basement and two upper floors. Officials said the fire originated in the basement, where machinery, raw material and finished stock had been stored. Preliminary investigation suggests that a short circuit may have triggered the blaze.

Factory owner Vikas Jain said the fire caused extensive damage to the lower ground floor and also affected portions of the upper ground floor and lobby area. “The basement housed machinery, ready stock, goods under production and raw material, all of which were destroyed in the fire,” he said, estimating the losses at around ₹60 lakh.