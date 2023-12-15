Ludhiana: Five booked for staging protest outside police chief’s office

The Division number 5 police on Friday booked five people for staging a protest outside the office of commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal. Five booked for staging protest outside police chief’s office in Ludhiana. (HT)

The protesters held the protest demanding action against police inaction on a complaint filed against two cops.

The police tried to pacify the protesters, but when they did not lift the agitation, an FIR was lodged against them under sections 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by public servant), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC and section 8B of the National Highway Act.

The accused have been identified as Khamid Ansari of Manak Enclave of Dhandra Road, Sajan of LIG Flats of Phase-2 of Dugri, Amandeep Saini of New Shimlapuri, Ginni Dhall of City Enclave of Dhandran Road and Arshdeep Singh Wadhera of LIG Flats, Phase-2 of Dugri.

Saini alleged that the two police personnel deputed at Basant Avenue police post had illegally thrashed Sajan a few days ago. They filed a complaint against the errant cops. He alleged that the police officials are dilly-dallying the matter deliberately.

He also claimed that Sajan has the recording of the errant cops apologising for assaulting him.

Saini added that on Friday, they reached the office of the Ludhiana police commissioner seeking justice. The commissioner of police had asked them to meet DCP Headquarters Rupinder Singh. When they reached DCP’s office in the same complex, they were informed that the officer was on leave, which triggered them to stage a protest.