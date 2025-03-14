Ludhiana: Five brothers, onlooker attacked with sharp weapons over parking tiff

At least 12 assailants allegedly attacked five brothers and an onlooker with sticks and sharp-edged weapons late on Wednesday near Hundal Chowk on Bhamian Road over a parking dispute, officials said, adding that a case was registered. Police said the altercation stemmed from a tiff over parking a bike and was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area

The victims, identified as Mohammad Khalid, Raza Khalid, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Farooq and Mohammad Zulfkar, all residents of Tajpur Road, and Sham, were taken to the local civil hospital and later referred to the Christian Medical College and Hospital.

According to Raza, he and his four brothers own a shop on Tajpur Road. He said the incident stemmed from a minor argument.

One of the injured, Sham, a Tata 407 truck driver, said he had gone to collect cardboard near Bharat Box Factory when he found a bike and an auto blocking the road. When he requested the bike to be moved, a group of men suddenly attacked him, Sham alleged.

He said his son and the latter’s friend tried to intervene but were beaten up. The attackers smashed their motorcycles before fleeing the scene, he alleged.

Police seized the damaged motorcycles as evidence. Jamalpur station-house officer (SHO) Kulbir Bhardwaj said the case was registered against 12 people. He said the accused have been identified and a hunt is on to arrest them.