Ludhiana: Five-day theatre festival to kick off on March 23

Punjabi Sahit Akademi is set to host a five-day theatre festival at Punjabi Bhawan from March 23 to March 27. The cultural event is being organised in collaboration with the North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala (ministry of culture, Government of India), Punjab Arts Council, and the language department, Punjab. Prominent cultural figures unveiled the official five-day theatre festival’s poster on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

According to Akademi members, the theatre plays have been curated to commemorate the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru.

Prominent cultural figures, including Nirmal Jodha, Janmeja Johal, Sanjeevan Singh, Hari Singh Jachak, Mandeep Bhamra, Trilochan Singh, and Pradeep Sharma, unveiled the official festival poster on Wednesday.

Gulzar Singh Pandher, general secretary of Punjabi Sahit Akademi, highlighted that the event will showcase the rich heritage of Punjabi theatre through a series of plays and discussions. Five theatre artists such as Satish Kumar Verma, Doli Guleriya, Pali Bhupinder, Gurdial Nirmaan, and Jagjit Sareen, will lead dialogues on themes inspired by Bhagat Singh’s ideology, contemporary social issues, and public concerns.

The festival’s playbill includes productions such as ‘Chhipan Ton Pehlan’ by Davinder Daman, ‘Dhan Lekhari Nanaka’ by Sahib Singh, ‘Bhasha Wahinda Dariya’ by Som Pal Heera, ‘Jis Lahore Nahin Vekhiya’ by Keval Dhaliwal, and ‘Main Bhagat Singh’ by Pali Bhupinder.

In addition to theatrical performances, the Akademi has scheduled a series of discussions, ‘Manthan’, on select days. These sessions aim to critically examine the socio-political themes and revolutionary ideals depicted on stage.