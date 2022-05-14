Ludhiana: Food delivery executive suffers gunshot wound as man fires at grocer

A food delivery executive suffered a gunshot injury after a man fired at a grocer near Bhagwan Nagar late on Thursday night.

The victim, identified as Suresh Kumar of Noorwala Road, has been admitted to hospital where his condition is said to be serious.

The Division Number 6 have registered a case of attempt to murder against one Deepak, who is already facing trial in several cases, police said.

The case has been registered based on the complaint of Jagjit Singh, a resident of Bhagwan Nagar, who runs a grocery store.

He stated that he had got into an argument with Deepak a few days ago and he had threatened to kill him. He added that he had filed a complaint with assistant sub-inspector Binder Singh at the Division Number 6 police station, but he did not take any action.

Jagjit said that Deepak turned up outside his grocery store on a bike on Thursday night and fired at him. As he bent down to save himself, the bullet hit Suresh, who was there to deliver food. After that, Deepak fled from the spot.

On being informed, police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma and joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar reached the spot. Brar said that ASI Binder Singh has been suspended for inaction. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.