Ludhiana: Food delivery executive suffers gunshot wound as man fires at grocer
A food delivery executive suffered a gunshot injury after a man fired at a grocer near Bhagwan Nagar late on Thursday night.
The victim, identified as Suresh Kumar of Noorwala Road, has been admitted to hospital where his condition is said to be serious.
The Division Number 6 have registered a case of attempt to murder against one Deepak, who is already facing trial in several cases, police said.
The case has been registered based on the complaint of Jagjit Singh, a resident of Bhagwan Nagar, who runs a grocery store.
He stated that he had got into an argument with Deepak a few days ago and he had threatened to kill him. He added that he had filed a complaint with assistant sub-inspector Binder Singh at the Division Number 6 police station, but he did not take any action.
Jagjit said that Deepak turned up outside his grocery store on a bike on Thursday night and fired at him. As he bent down to save himself, the bullet hit Suresh, who was there to deliver food. After that, Deepak fled from the spot.
On being informed, police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma and joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar reached the spot. Brar said that ASI Binder Singh has been suspended for inaction. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
Mohali blast mastermind Landa is prolific criminal
A resident of Harike Pattan village in Tarn Taran district, Landa, is a close aide of Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda, and had joined hands with a pro-Khalaistan terror organisation Babbar Khalsa International. The 'A-category' gangster's name resurfaced in May 2021 in the high-profile Patti double murder case. Malkiat Singh, alias Laddu (former vice-president of a Patti truck union) had 'confessed' to the police that notorious alias Preet Sekhon, gangster Daya Singh, had executed the killings at the behest of Landa.
HC clears decks for appointment of 1,035 TGTs in Haryana
The Punjab and Haryana high court has cleared decks for appointment of 1,035 TGTs in the state. The recruitment process for the same started in 2015. Written test was conducted in 2016 and interviews were held by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission between 2016 and 2020. However, in February 2021, the state government decided to withdraw the advertisement and decided to initiate fresh process for the same, which was challenged by some candidates.
Arrested Khalistani terrorists were paid ₹36 lakh, heroin worth ₹14 lakh to deliver consignments
Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorists Harvinder Singh Rinda had paid ₹36 lakh cash and heroin worth ₹14 lakh for delivery of consignments to four Punjab-based counterparts, revealed the investigators. While Rinda had sent 14 packets of heroin with the consignments and they had sold these 14 packets to drug dealers for which they get ₹1 lakh for each packet, revealed two people associated with the interrogation to the arrested terrorists.
Ludhiana: Two men on bike fire at school’s gate in Ladian Khurd
Tension gripped Ladian Khurd village after two men on a motorcycle fired at least three shots at the gate of Amrit Indo-Canadian Academy on Friday afternoon on the same day that a student was allegedly assaulted by a group from the same school and their aides. Police said that a Class-11 student, Garv, had got into a spat with a group of students from the same school. However, their fellow students intervened and stopped them.
Punjab-origin CA jailed for 5.5 yrs in UK for fraud
London An Indian-origin chartered accountant has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years of imprisonment by a UK court after being convicted for exploiting a vulnerable victim out of money and assets worth 331,858 pounds ₹3.14 crore) . Sukhvinder Singh, 73, was sentenced on four counts of fraud and one count of money laundering at York Crown Court in north-east England on Thursday.
