Ludhiana: Former FCI manager, wife drugged, robbed

A fraudster posing as a former colleague robbed a retired Food Corporation of India (FCI) official and his wife of gold after sedating the couple in Dakha. On being informed the Dakha police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The victims have been rushed to hospital. The police lodged a FIR against an unidentified accused. A fraudster posing as a former colleague robbed a retired Food Corporation of India (FCI) official and his wife of gold after sedating the couple in Dakha. (HT File)

According to the complainant, Inderpal Singh Gill of Link Road, Mandi Mullanpur, the accused was making rounds of the house for the past one day and trying to win their confidence.

The complainant stated that he retired from FCI as manager and was living with his wife Khushwinder Kaur in Dakha. On September 13, an unidentified man turned up at their home claiming that he had worked with him.

“As I did not recognise him and I asked him to leave. After some time, I left home to pay my obeisance at a local gurudwara. Meanwhile, the accused turned up again and handed over condensers of ceiling fan claiming that it is best in the quality to win her confidence,” said Gill.

“On the next day the accused again came to his home. The accused made them inhale some sedative after which I lost consciousness. After some time, I woke up with a headache. Sensing something fishy I rushed to the drawing room and was shocked to see my wife lying conscious. I immediately alerted the police and rushed her to hospital,” he added.

Further he added that the accused had robbed gold jewellery and debit cards from the house. The accused also tried to withdraw cash from the ATM using debit cards but failed.

Assistant sub-inspector Surinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 305 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been lodged against unidentified accused. It is suspected that some more people were involved in the crime. The police are scanning the CCTVs installed in the area to identify the accused.