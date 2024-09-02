 Ludhiana: Former Ranji player booked over casteist slur - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Sep 03, 2024
Ludhiana: Former Ranji player booked over casteist slur

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 03, 2024 06:32 AM IST

The complainant, Sohan Baggan of Balmiki Ghati, Ludhiana, said he was getting coaching from the accused

The Salem Tabri police on Monday registered a first-information report (FIR) against former Ranji cricketer Ankur Kakkar for allegedly passing casteist remarks on a budding cricketer.

The police registered a zero FIR against Kakkar, who is now a coach, and sent it to Kurali police in Mohali for action. (HT Photo)
The police registered a zero FIR against Kakkar, who is now a coach, and sent it to Kurali police in Mohali for action. (HT Photo)

The police registered a zero FIR against Kakkar, who is now a coach, and sent it to Kurali police in Mohali for action.

The complainant, Sohan Baggan of Balmiki Ghati, Ludhiana, said he is a cricket enthusiast and wished to pursue the sport as a career. He was getting coaching from the accused.

Baggan alleged that during a practice session near Chakwal village of Kurali in 2022, Kakkar passed casteist remarks on him and forced him to leave the ground.

He said he felt humiliated and filed a police complaint on June 21, 2022. Salem Tabri station-house officer (SHO) inspector Bittan Kumar said that the FIR was registered following an investigation. The accused was booked under Section 3 of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Kakkar, an all-rounder, has played 40 First Class matches and 26 List A games. He scored three centuries and 13 half centuries in First Class cricket. He has 2 half centuries in List A matches. He has 26 and seven wickets in first class and List A games, respectively. Kakkar played his last game in 2009.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
