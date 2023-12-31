At least four persons allegedly abducted two hoteliers at gunpoint, thrashed them and robbed them of ₹50,000, a mobile phone and also forced one of them to transfer ₹1 lakh into their accounts through UPI. Ludhiana: Four men kidnap two hoteliers, rob them of SUV, cash

Later, the accused dropped them near Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and drove away in the victims’ SUV.

The victims also alleged that the accused claimed that they possessed some of their objectionable pictures, videos and forced them to transfer ₹1 lakh every month.

The Sadar police lodged an FIR against four accused, including Jujhar Singh of GK Estate of Meharban, Arjun Singh of Satjot Nagar, Vicky and Mintu.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Himanshu Takhar, a hotelier, of Decent Enclave of Barewal Road, stating that the accused abducted him and his hotelier friend Ramandeep Singh on December 28 at around 10 from Pakhowal Road at gunpoint. The accused took them to a house in Jawaddi area in his Hyundai Creta SUV and robbed him of ₹50,000 and forced him to transfer ₹1 lakh through UPI.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO at Sadar police station said that they found that earlier the complainant and accused were friends, who turned foe over some monetary issue.

An FIR under sections 384 (extortion), 379-B (2) (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or resistant in order to the committing of snatching), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 380 (theft), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been lodged against the accused.