Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Frequent plastic string injuries on elevated road haunt bikers

BySukhpreet Singh, Ludhiana
Jan 07, 2025 05:14 AM IST

Residents allege that despite prohibition, many city shops are selling Chinese strings under the guise of nylon thread, which is no different from the banned product

Despite ban, Chinese or plastic string is being used rampantly for flying kites, putting the lives of commuters, mainly bikers, at risk. Mishaps involving such strings are frequent on the elevated road near the Jagraon bridge. Residents allege that despite prohibition, many city shops are selling Chinese strings under the guise of nylon thread, which is no different from the banned product.

The police have registered 15 cases against those selling Chinese thread. (HT Photo)
The police have registered 15 cases against those selling Chinese thread. (HT Photo)

Recently, a few bikers sustained severe injuries when Chinese strings got entangled around their necks and faces. The elevated road, a high-traffic area, has become a dangerous spot, particularly for two-wheeler riders, as kite flying is rampant in the nearby old city areas, including Field Ganj.

Manoj Kumar, a local commuter who suffered injuries, said, “I was riding my bike when my face got entangled in a string. I lost balance and narrowly escaped falling. The thread left a deep cut on my cheek. Authorities are not taking any action to curb this menace.”

Ritu Sharma, another resident, echoed similar concerns. “Last week, my husband came home with a deep injury on his neck caused by such a string. It is horrifying that despite the ban, these strings are being sold openly. The shops in areas like Field Ganj are making them available on demand, putting countless lives at risk,” she said.

Two days ago, Inderjeet Singh and Vikas Gupta, both residents of the city, suffered a major face injury due to Chinese string.

Locals also criticised the authorities for their failure to enforce the ban effectively. Kite flying, especially in densely populated areas, is increasing the risk for commuters. “These strings are not just dangerous but lethal. The administration needs to penalise those selling or using them,” said a shopkeeper near the bridge.

Police commissioner Kuldeep Chahal said, “We have registered 15 cases against vendors selling Chinese thread. Our drive continues. We will send more teams to check who are selling such threads.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On