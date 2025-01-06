Ludhiana: Frequent plastic string injuries on elevated road haunt bikers

Despite ban, Chinese or plastic string is being used rampantly for flying kites, putting the lives of commuters, mainly bikers, at risk. Mishaps involving such strings are frequent on the elevated road near the Jagraon bridge. Residents allege that despite prohibition, many city shops are selling Chinese strings under the guise of nylon thread, which is no different from the banned product. The police have registered 15 cases against those selling Chinese thread. (HT Photo)

Recently, a few bikers sustained severe injuries when Chinese strings got entangled around their necks and faces. The elevated road, a high-traffic area, has become a dangerous spot, particularly for two-wheeler riders, as kite flying is rampant in the nearby old city areas, including Field Ganj.

Manoj Kumar, a local commuter who suffered injuries, said, “I was riding my bike when my face got entangled in a string. I lost balance and narrowly escaped falling. The thread left a deep cut on my cheek. Authorities are not taking any action to curb this menace.”

Ritu Sharma, another resident, echoed similar concerns. “Last week, my husband came home with a deep injury on his neck caused by such a string. It is horrifying that despite the ban, these strings are being sold openly. The shops in areas like Field Ganj are making them available on demand, putting countless lives at risk,” she said.

Two days ago, Inderjeet Singh and Vikas Gupta, both residents of the city, suffered a major face injury due to Chinese string.

Locals also criticised the authorities for their failure to enforce the ban effectively. Kite flying, especially in densely populated areas, is increasing the risk for commuters. “These strings are not just dangerous but lethal. The administration needs to penalise those selling or using them,” said a shopkeeper near the bridge.

Police commissioner Kuldeep Chahal said, “We have registered 15 cases against vendors selling Chinese thread. Our drive continues. We will send more teams to check who are selling such threads.”