Ludhiana: From assaulting cops, poll staff to abusing kin of winners, sore candidates vent their spleen

Some of the candidates trying their luck in Panchayat polls lost their cool after losing the election and went berserk. Four such incidents were reported in Ludhiana Rural where the losing candidates and their supporters created a ruckus and assaulted police and officials on poll duty. Voters at a pooling booth in Tharike village in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

In the first case, the Dakha Police lodged an attempt to murder against over 170 people for attempting a murder bid on police team. The accused assaulted the police team and pelted them with stones. In the assault, Sub-Inspector Gurwinder Singh, SHO at Dakha Police Station and an ASI Atma Singh suffered injuries. The accused also vandalised a police vehicle. After the police used force the accused managed to escape.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Sub-Inspector Gurwinder Singh, SHO at Dakha Police station. The Sub-Inspector stated that he was on security duty at Government Kanya Senior Secondary School, Dakha. Two candidates Jagjit Singh alias Bhola and Varinder Singh were contesting for the post of Sarpanch.

At wee hours on Wednesday, when the poll staff announced Jagjit Singh alias Bhola a winner his supporters started celebrations. Meanwhile, supporters of the losing candidate started creating ruckus. They tried to barge into the counting center. When the police stopped them, the accused opened an attack on the police team and pelted them with stones.

He added that an FIR under sections 109, 132, 221, 115 (2), 324 (4), 191 (3) and 190 of BNS has been lodged against the unidentified accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

In the second case the Sidhwan Bet police booked atleast eight accused for attacking the family members of winning candidates. The accused have been identified as Lakhvir Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Randeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Baljinder Singh, Avtar Singh and Manjot Singh – all residents of Village Gorahoor.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Manjit Singh of same Village. The complainant stated that his mother Mahinder Kaur contested election for Member Panchayat, while Jasvir Kaur of their group won the Sarpanch election. After being declared winners, they paid their obeisance in a local Gurudwara and took a round of the village to pay gratitude to the voters.

He alleged that meanwhile the accused turned up there and opened an attack on them. The accused fled leaving them injured.

ASI Daljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 115 (2), 126 (2), 351 (2), 351 (3), 191 (3) and 190 of BNS has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

Box : Woman candidate wanted to know who voted against her, held polling staff captive for one hour

A woman candidate contesting from Village Mallah of Hathur forced the polling staff to reveal who had voted against her. After the poll staff turned down her ‘order’ the woman along with her supporters created a ruckus and assaulted poll staff.

The accused have been identified as Amar Kaur, Charanjit Singh alias Noni and Sandeep Singh – residents of Village Mallah, while their aides are yet to be identified.

Presiding officer Gurbakhsh Singh stated that a total of seven candidates contested for Sarpanch from Village Mallah. After counting the votes in the presence of all candidates they announced Gurmel Singh the winner.

Meanwhile, Amar Kaur started creating ruckus and asked them to reveal who had voted against her. “When we told her that there is no such procedure to know who voted for whom, the accused opened attack on them. The accused along with their aides held them captive in the center for one hour. They locked themselves in the room to save themselves. Meanwhile, the accused attempted a murder bid on home guard personnel Gurdev Singh,”alleged Gurbakhsh Singh.

After they called on the police the accused escaped from the spot.

ASI Manohar Lal, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under sections 109, 127(2), 132, 281, 170, 191(3), 190, 324(4)(5), 221, 308 (2) and 171 of BNS and section 135 of representation of people act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

A candidate from Village Ramgarh Sivia of Sadar Raikot fled with ballot papers after losing the election and tore the same.

The Sadar Raikot police lodged an FIR against the accused Inderpal Singh of Village Ramgarh Sivia. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of presiding officer Narinder Pal Singh.

The complainant stated that after the results were announced the accused, who was losing, snatched ballot papers from them and tore the same. The accused fled after throwing the ballot papers.

ASI Paramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 132, 221 of BNS and section 135 (2) of Representation of People act has been lodged against the accused.