Sun, Nov 30, 2025
Ludhiana: Fund delay stalls infra work in district govt primary schools

ByAkanksha Attri, Ludhiana
Published on: Nov 30, 2025 06:52 am IST

Despite assurances made in July for repairs, renovations and essential equipment such as generators, these schools are yet to receive the money, leaving the infrastructure work stalled

Government primary schools who were promised funds under the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) scheme, remain stuck months after approval. Despite assurances made in July for repairs, renovations and essential equipment such as generators, these schools are yet to receive the money, leaving the infrastructure work stalled.

Government primary school in Haibowal Khurd is one of the various schools awaiting funds. (HT Photo)
According to official records, a DMF meeting chaired by the deputy commissioner in May had cleared a proposal by the education department seeking 1,61,55,000 for various improvement works in government high and senior secondary schools. Alongside these 34 institutions that sought financial support for urgent needs including building repairs, toilet construction, sports rooms, mid-day meal kitchens, sheds and others, a few government primary schools were also included in the list and had funds allotted to them. However, even after several months, the funds have not been released to most of these schools.

Government Primary School, Taraf Kaarabara, had requested 5 lakh for repair and renovation, a demand that was approved, but the funds have only trickled in. “We have received just 20% of the sanctioned amount,” the headteacher said, adding that the school waits for the remaining funds.” We were told that 65% more would be given soon. We are hopeful that 100% of these funds would be given before the year ends,” she said.

At Government Primary School, Haibowal Khurd, the situation is no different. The school had sought funds specifically to purchase generators to ensure uninterrupted power during school hours. “When the money did not come, we were told the department would directly supply generators. But even those have not reached us,” said headteacher Harjit Singh.

Confusion also surrounds Government Primary School, Bhora. Official documents state that the school demanded 5 lakh for repair and renovation. However, the headteacher denied making any such request, citing lack of space for construction and calling the mention in the official records concerning.

Repeated attempts to contact district education officer (secondary) Dimple Madan went unanswered. When approached, deputy district education officer (elementary) Manoj Kumar said he would speak to the schools concerned to verify the issues and would act accordingly.

