Ludhiana: ‘Future of India’s textile industry lies in technical textiles’

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), with support from the ministry of textiles, Government of India under the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM), organised a conference in Ludhiana focusing on innovation, sustainability, and skilling in the technical textiles sector. PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised a high-impact conference in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The conference witnessed participation from leading industry experts, government officials, and entrepreneurs, and highlighted Ludhiana’s potential to become a key hub in the technical textiles ecosystem.

Ajay Gupta, joint secretary, ministry of textiles, Government of India, attended the event as the chief guest. Addressing the gathering, Gupta remarked that the future of India’s textile industry lies in technical textiles. He pointed out that while India’s previous export share in this sector stood at 16 percent, targeted efforts were underway to significantly increase it.

“If Ludhiana’s textile industry embraces modern technology, it will not only elevate the region’s industrial profile but also expand business opportunities for local entrepreneurs,” he said.

Gupta also outlined the government’s focus on specific domains such as agro-textiles, medical textiles, and geo-textiles, encouraging stakeholders to explore their vast potential.

Ashok Malhotra, mission director of the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM), shared insights on research and development in the field. He noted that India has already developed much of the essential technology required for technical textiles and emphasised the importance of continued innovation.

He also highlighted that the industry is moving towards sustainability, citing examples of zero-water usage and zero-discharge production facilities. “Ludhiana will play a vital role in building India’s identity as a global textile brand,” Malhotra added.

Adding to the momentum, Rahul Chhaba, additional CEO of Invest Punjab, discussed the state’s investment-friendly policies and infrastructure development initiatives aimed at boosting the textile sector.

Rakesh Kumar Sangrai, director, PHDCCI, played a central role in coordinating and moderating the various sessions, ensuring productive dialogue between industry leaders and policymakers.