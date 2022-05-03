Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | GADVASU interns demand hike in stipend, wear black ribbons in protest
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | GADVASU interns demand hike in stipend, wear black ribbons in protest

The protesting interns submitted a memorandum to vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh, GADVASU, Ludhiana, who said he will take up the matter with board members this week
Interns during meeting with GADVASU vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh in Ludhiana on May 3, 2022. (HT PHOTO)
Interns during meeting with GADVASU vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh in Ludhiana on May 3, 2022. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 03, 2022 11:44 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Demanding a hike in stipend, students interning with Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) wore black ribbons to work to register their protest on Tuesday.

The protesting interns submitted a memorandum to GADVASU vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh, who said he will take up the matter with board members this week. “A proposal to increase the stipend to 17,000 per month will be presented before the board, and then the matter will be taken up with the finance minister,” he said.

The interns said they have been receiving only 6,200 as stipend.

“GADVASU is among the top veterinary universities in the country but the students who are pursuing Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc) and Animal Husbandry (AH) are being paid the least stipend for one-year internship as compared to other universities. The students interning with Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), Kerala, are receiving 20,000 per month as stipend, while students interning with Banaras Hindu University are receiving 23,500. The amount of stipend varies from Rs17,000 to 20,000 at veterinary universities in Haryana, Rajasthan and Karnataka,” they said.

Earlier, a panel of students had also met animal husbandry and dairy development minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and submitted a memorandum.

The interns said to continue the agitation till their demand is fulfilled.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Rotavirus is a virus that spreads easily among infants and young children. The virus can cause severe watery diarrhoea, vomiting, fever, and abdominal pain. (Stock Pic)

    Mumbai witnesses rise in viral diarrhoea cases among children

    Paediatrician Dr Bijal Srivastava from Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai added that most of the diarrhoea cases in children that the team of doctors are seeing today are viral in origin such as norovirus, astrovirus, adenovirus. Dr Vishal Parmar, paediatrician, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road said diarrhoea cases are commonly seen in children less than five years of age. Motherhood Hospital, neonatologist and paediatrician, Dr Suresh Birajdar, Kharghar said they are seeing diarrhoea cases commonly in infants and kids attending day-care or preschool.

  • Picture of loudspeakers at a Mosque amid calls for a ban on loudspeakers in mosques in Karnataka, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

    803 mosques in Mumbai granted permission to use loudspeakers

    Mumbai: Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday said that the police have received applications from 1,144 mosques across the city and permissions are granted to 803 mosques to use loudspeakers. The applications started coming to Mumbai police in the past two weeks, especially after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray raked up the issue and called upon the state government to pull down loudspeakers atop mosques across the state.

  • Union Home Minister Amit Shah received by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at HAL airport, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

    Amit Shah assured Bommai ‘no question’ of change in guard in K'taka: Reports

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday received a big boost with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking him to continue without heeding to the speculations about leadership change, sources close to Bommai said. Shah also assured Bommai that the next Assembly elections, due next year under his leadership and there was no question of any change of guard in Karnataka, the sources added.

  • Wheat purchase in Punjab has entered the final stage with the state government on Tuesday announcing the shutting of all mandis from May 5. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

    Punjab farmers holding back wheat stocks in hopes of better prices

    CCEs are conducted every year to get an accurate estimate of the yield of key crops. The CCE data shows about 11% drop in crop yield. With 5.92 lakh tonne arrival to date, tMogarecorded 22% decline from the previous year when 7.51 lakh tonne wheat was sold in mandis. A progressive farmer, Baldev Singh, also confirmed that wheat growers were holding back some stocks, but cautioned them against pest attacks.

  • Even as the Pune railway division is running only 13 locals between Pune and Lonavla after the Covid restrictions were relaxed, the passenger occupancy is 45%. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Pune-Lonavla local trains see 45% passenger occupancy

    Pune: Even as the Pune railway division is running only 13 locals between Pune and Lonavla after the Covid restrictions were relaxed, the passenger occupancy is 45%. Around 21 locals used to run on this route before the Covid outbreak. As of Tuesday, 13 trains do 26 ferries between Pune and Lonavla every day and the count was 21 trains and 42 ferries before the pandemic.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out