Ludhiana: Gang of robbers busted with arrest of three
Police arrested three men on Wednesday for robbing a taxi driver on National Highway-44 near Ladhowal on May 1.
The accused have been identified as Ravidas, 23, Gurdeep Singh, 30, and Mandeep Singh, 24, all from Moga district.
Additional deputy commissioner of police Ashwani Gotyal said the trio had approached the victim, Manjit Singh of Fazilka, who runs a taxi from Landran, posing as customers and asked him to take them to Ludhiana.
Upon reaching Ludhiana, the accused asked Manjit to take them to an amusement park near Ladhowal. On reaching there, they robbed his car and ₹2,000 at knifepoint.
Police have recovered Manjit’s Hyundai i-10 grand car from them.
A motorcycle, a sharp-edged weapon, a pistol and two mobile phones were also seized.
A case under Sections 379B (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against at Ladhowal police station.
The accused are being questioned to uncover their involvement in similar highway robberies reported in the past.
-
Noida to challenge apex court’s order limiting its say in bankruptcy proceedings
A day after the Supreme Court declared Noida an operational creditor instead of a financial creditor in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the authority on Wednesday said it will challenge the order as it affects its financial interests and also limits its say in insolvency proceedings of debt-ridden companies.
-
Mayor, councillors to approach Haryana CM for action against MCG chief engineer
Mayor Madhu Azad and all 35 councillors of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram met on Wednesday to discuss a spat that ensued between the MCG chief engineer and a councillor on Tuesday. After the meeting, held at the civic body's Sector 34 office, the group decided to approach Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to intervene and act against Sharma. The chief engineer alleged that Brahm Yadav, councillor, Ward 13 threatened and hurled a chair towards him.
-
Haryana CM meets officials over Metro project, wants DPR in 15 days
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday reviewed the detailed project report (DPR) for extending the Metro line from Palam Vihar to Dwarka Sector 21 Metro station and directed officials to check if the last 1.5km of the line — in Delhi — can be constructed underground. In Haryana, the length of the line will be 4.9km, and in Delhi, it will be 3.5km.
-
After dog attacks, IIM Lucknow clears the air on animal lovers’ accusations
The Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow ( L) is facing a peculiar problem. There have been over 40 plus “confirmed and recorded” cases of dog bites in last six months on the management institute's 200-acre green campus, forcing the institute to relocate “rabid dogs”. However, the move has drawn the ire of animal lovers from within the campus who have accused the authorities of being “insensitive” to animals.
-
Agra Metro team to transplant trees near Taj Mahal
Taking a step towards environment conservation, the Agra Metro team has decided to promote transplantation of trees as and wherever possible. It has already obtained the permission of cutting the trees by the apex court.
