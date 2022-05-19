Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Gang of robbers busted with arrest of three
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: Gang of robbers busted with arrest of three

They robbed a taxi driver on National Highway-44 near Ladhowal in Ludhiana on May 1; all of them hail from Moga
Ludhiana police are questioning the accused regarding their involvement in other highway robberies. (Representative image)
Ludhiana police are questioning the accused regarding their involvement in other highway robberies. (Representative image)
Updated on May 19, 2022 12:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Police arrested three men on Wednesday for robbing a taxi driver on National Highway-44 near Ladhowal on May 1.

The accused have been identified as Ravidas, 23, Gurdeep Singh, 30, and Mandeep Singh, 24, all from Moga district.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Ashwani Gotyal said the trio had approached the victim, Manjit Singh of Fazilka, who runs a taxi from Landran, posing as customers and asked him to take them to Ludhiana.

Upon reaching Ludhiana, the accused asked Manjit to take them to an amusement park near Ladhowal. On reaching there, they robbed his car and 2,000 at knifepoint.

Police have recovered Manjit’s Hyundai i-10 grand car from them.

A motorcycle, a sharp-edged weapon, a pistol and two mobile phones were also seized.

A case under Sections 379B (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against at Ladhowal police station.

The accused are being questioned to uncover their involvement in similar highway robberies reported in the past.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Noida, India-May 14, 2022: A view of Supertech Twin Tower, at Sector 93A, in Noida, India, on Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

    Noida to challenge apex court’s order limiting its say in bankruptcy proceedings

    A day after the Supreme Court declared Noida an operational creditor instead of a financial creditor in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the authority on Wednesday said it will challenge the order as it affects its financial interests and also limits its say in insolvency proceedings of debt-ridden companies.

  • HT Image

    Mayor, councillors to approach Haryana CM for action against MCG chief engineer

    Mayor Madhu Azad and all 35 councillors of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram met on Wednesday to discuss a spat that ensued between the MCG chief engineer and a councillor on Tuesday. After the meeting, held at the civic body's Sector 34 office, the group decided to approach Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to intervene and act against Sharma. The chief engineer alleged that Brahm Yadav, councillor, Ward 13 threatened and hurled a chair towards him.

  • Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the meeting on Wednesday. (SOURCED)

    Haryana CM meets officials over Metro project, wants DPR in 15 days

    Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday reviewed the detailed project report (DPR) for extending the Metro line from Palam Vihar to Dwarka Sector 21 Metro station and directed officials to check if the last 1.5km of the line — in Delhi — can be constructed underground. In Haryana, the length of the line will be 4.9km, and in Delhi, it will be 3.5km.

  • After dog attacks, IIM-L clears the air on animal lovers’ accusations (PIC IS FOR REPRSENTATION ONLY)

    After dog attacks, IIM Lucknow clears the air on animal lovers’ accusations

    The Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow ( L) is facing a peculiar problem. There have been over 40 plus “confirmed and recorded” cases of dog bites in last six months on the management institute's 200-acre green campus, forcing the institute to relocate “rabid dogs”. However, the move has drawn the ire of animal lovers from within the campus who have accused the authorities of being “insensitive” to animals.

  • The entire process of transplantation involves around 15 days. (Sourced)

    Agra Metro team to transplant trees near Taj Mahal

    Taking a step towards environment conservation, the Agra Metro team has decided to promote transplantation of trees as and wherever possible. It has already obtained the permission of cutting the trees by the apex court.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out