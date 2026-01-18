Ludhiana: Gangster Chaudhary fractures legs in failed escape bid from custody

A failed escape attempt left gangster Kaushal Chaudhary with fractures in both legs after he fell while climbing the wall of Dakha police station. Chaudhary is facing trial in more than 30 criminal cases and was in custody for questioning over a firing outside a luxury car office in Baddowal. Police outside a court in Ludhiana where gangster Kaushal Chaudhary was brought on a stretcher after fracturing both legs in failed escape bid on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Officials said the incident occurred while Chaudhary was being taken to the bathroom during questioning. He pushed the police personnel and attempted to scale the compound wall, lost his balance, and fell, sustaining multiple injuries. He was immediately apprehended and rushed to the hospital. An FIR under sections 262 and 265 of the BNS has been lodged against him for the escape attempt, confirmed DSP Varinder Singh Khosa. SP (Detective) Rajan Sharma said the FIR followed the statement of ASI Gurmeet Singh.

Chaudhary was produced before a Ludhiana court on Saturday on a hospital stretcher, and the court extended his police remand by two days for further questioning.

Meanwhile, Dakha police arrested Vijay Kumari, the wife of Chaudhary’s aide and gangster Pawan Shokeen, who is hiding abroad. Shokeen’s brother-in-law, Naveen Deswal, was also arrested from Gurugram.

Chaudhary had been brought to Ludhiana on January 13 on a production warrant from Gurugram Jail for his alleged involvement in the firing at the luxury car office.

On January 10, two bike-borne miscreants opened fire at the office. Later that evening, the owner received a WhatsApp call from a foreign number, in which Shokeen allegedly demanded ₹2 crore as extortion. FIRs have been lodged against Chaudhary, Shokeen, Mohabbat Randhawa, and unidentified aides.