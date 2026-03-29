Ludhiana: Gangster nabbed in 8-year-old attempt to murder case

Basti Jodhewal police have arrested category B gangster Pankaj Rajput in connection with an eight-year-old attempt to murder case in which he had been declared a proclaimed offender, officials said on Saturday. A case under Sections 307, 326, 324, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused. (HT Photo)

According to police, Rajput, who is facing at least 16 criminal cases, was brought to Ludhiana from Delhi on a production warrant on March 15. He had earlier been arrested by Delhi Police on February 11 from Puneet Nagar in Jamalpur.

According to station house officer Jasvir Singh, the case pertains to an incident on May 5, 2018, when Rajput, along with his associates, allegedly attacked a 21-year-old man with sharp-edged weapons in the Basti Jodhewal area.

The accused fled the spot after the assault, leaving the victim injured. Police said the victim had earlier given a statement against the accused in connection with an assault case involving his friend.

Following the incident, Rajput absconded and was later declared a proclaimed offender by a court.

A case under Sections (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

Police said further investigation is underway.