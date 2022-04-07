Ludhiana| Gangster, seven aides booked for kidnapping man at gunpoint
Eight persons, including notorious gangster Sukhpreet Singh alias Sukha Barewal, have been booked for allegedly kidnapping a man at gunpoint from Barewal area on Monday night.
Complainant Chandan Kumar, 35, a resident of Barewal, said that on Monday night around at 9.30, he was heading to the market on his motorcycle. When he reached near SBI Bank ATM in Barewal, the accused, who were travelling in a Mahindra Scorpio, intercepted him and kidnapped him at gunpoint.
Chandan, who had been booked in a drug peddling case and spent some time in jail, said that the accused threatened him and tried to push him back into drug peddling and also asked him to give them ₹50,000 cash.
Besides Sukha, the Sarabha Nagar police registered a case against Vikramjeet Singh, Kamaljeet Singh, Rohit Malhotra and Pradeep Bihari, all residents of Barewal, Mani from Dugri and their accomplice Sunny under Arms Act and Section 364 (kidnapping) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.
Chandan claimed that when turned down the offer to get back into drug trade and expressed inability to pay the cash, Sukha allegedly pulled out his weapon. Chandan, however, managed to escape the vehicle and take shelter in his aunt’s house. The accused allegedly chased them but he gave them a slip.
According to investigating officer Amritpal Singh, police have registered the case and launched a manhunt for the accused.
-
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Zirakpur-Kalka highway
The UT administration has decided to introduce detailed standard operating procedures and guidelines with the Electric Vehicle policy's implementation, which is likely to take another month. UT adviser Dharam Pal chaired a meeting of senior UT officials on the EV policy here on Wednesday. Building bylaws will be amended to facilitate setting up of these stations in houses and other buildings. CREST will also develop a mobile application providing real-time updates on the stations.
-
Chandigarh admn mulling single-window system for approvals under EV Policy
The UT administration has decided to introduce detailed standard operating procedures and guidelines with the Electric Vehicle policy's implementation, which is likely to take another month. UT adviser Dharam Pal chaired a meeting of senior UT officials on the EV policy here on Wednesday. Building bylaws will be amended to facilitate setting up of these stations in houses and other buildings. CREST will also develop a mobile application providing real-time updates on the stations.
-
Punjab Police: Too many wings hamper policing, say experts
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann's announcement on setting up an Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) to take on organised crime has not only added one more wing to the Punjab Police but has also raised questions on whether the formation of these specialised units brings the desired results or ends up weakening the district police force.
-
Sikh jatha to depart for Pakistan on April 12 for Baisakhi celebrations
SGPC secretary Mohinder Singh said the jatha will reach Sri Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal on April 12 and take part in the congregations to be organised at the gurdwara on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas (Baisakhi festival). It will visit gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib on April 16, gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Lahore, on April 17 and 18, gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, on April 19 and gurdwara Rorhi Sahib at Eminabad on April 20.
-
Ludhiana | 2 youths arrested for abducting two minors, raping one of them
Two youths have been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl while attempting to rape her 14-year-old friend after confining them in a hotel in Jalandhar for around a week. The accused have been identified as Ajay and Ritesh Kumar, both aged 20 and residents of New Satguru Nagar. The duo had allegedly befriended the girls and taken them to a hotel in Jalandhar on March 27.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics