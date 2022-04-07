Ludhiana| Gangster, seven aides booked for kidnapping man at gunpoint

Eight persons, including notorious gangster Sukhpreet Singh alias Sukha Barewal, have been booked for allegedly kidnapping a man at gunpoint from Barewal area on Monday night.

Complainant Chandan Kumar, 35, a resident of Barewal, said that on Monday night around at 9.30, he was heading to the market on his motorcycle. When he reached near SBI Bank ATM in Barewal, the accused, who were travelling in a Mahindra Scorpio, intercepted him and kidnapped him at gunpoint.

Chandan, who had been booked in a drug peddling case and spent some time in jail, said that the accused threatened him and tried to push him back into drug peddling and also asked him to give them ₹50,000 cash.

Besides Sukha, the Sarabha Nagar police registered a case against Vikramjeet Singh, Kamaljeet Singh, Rohit Malhotra and Pradeep Bihari, all residents of Barewal, Mani from Dugri and their accomplice Sunny under Arms Act and Section 364 (kidnapping) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Chandan claimed that when turned down the offer to get back into drug trade and expressed inability to pay the cash, Sukha allegedly pulled out his weapon. Chandan, however, managed to escape the vehicle and take shelter in his aunt’s house. The accused allegedly chased them but he gave them a slip.

According to investigating officer Amritpal Singh, police have registered the case and launched a manhunt for the accused.