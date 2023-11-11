The city experienced a significant mercury drop of 6 degrees Celsius as light showers measuring 6mm soaked the city on Friday, forcing residents to take out their woolens. Ludhiana gets 6mm rainfall, temp dips by 6 notches (HT Photo)

On Friday, Ludhiana recorded a maximum temperature of 22.3 degrees Celsius during the day, with a minimum temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius. The temperature drop was notable, signaling a cooler climate in the wake of the rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department’s Chandigarh observatory reported, “Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Ludhiana. The Western Disturbance, as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies, with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level, now runs roughly along Long. 72°E to the north of Lat. 26°N. The induced cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan & neighborhood, extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level, persists.”

“Light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places on November 10, and the weather is likely to be dry thereafter in Ludhiana,” it said, forecasting a fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C during the next 2-3 days over parts of the region.

Despite the rainfall, there was not much improvement in the air quality index (AQI), which was recorded around 250. Only two cases of stubble burning were reported on Friday.

