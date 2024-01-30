 Ludhiana gets new DC - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana gets new DC

Ludhiana gets new DC

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 30, 2024 06:28 AM IST

Sakshi Sawhney replaces IAS Surabhi Malik, who is now the chief executive at the department of new and renewable energy sources

IAS officer Sakshi Sawhney has been appointed as the new deputy commissioner of Ludhiana.

IAS officer Sakshi Sawhney
IAS officer Sakshi Sawhney

She replaces IAS Surabhi Malik, who is now the chief executive at the department of new and renewable energy sources.

A 2014-batch officer, Sawhney, is likely to join this week. Her prior assignments include her previous stint as the deputy commissioner of Patiala. She was also posted as the additional secretary, coordination, and in addition, staff officer to chief secretary, Punjab. She had also served as additional deputy commissioner of Bathinda and Mohali.

Additionally, additional deputy commissioner (general) Gautam Jain has also been transferred and posted as MC commissioner, Jalandhar.

