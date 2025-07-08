Ludhiana gets upgraded Passport Seva Kendra with modern infra

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) formally inaugurated the newly relocated and upgraded Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) in Ludhiana on Sunday. The new centre, situated at Global Business Park, National Highway, near Jalandhar Bypass in Bhora village, has replaced the previous facility located in Akashdeep Complex, Gyan Singh Rarewalla Market. Dr KJ Srinivasa, Joint Secretary (PSP) and Chief Passport Officer, Government of India, inaugurating the new Passport Seva Kendra in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The inauguration was conducted by Dr KJ Srinivasa, Joint Secretary (PSP) and Chief Passport Officer, Government of India. The new PSK boasts modern infrastructure with the capacity to handle a significantly higher number of passport applications.

Equipped with enhanced interiors, streamlined processing systems, and applicant-friendly design, the facility aims to offer a smoother and more comfortable experience for passport seekers. Special provisions have also been made for women applicants visiting with infants, ensuring inclusivity and convenience.

Officials stated that the initiative reflects the Centre’s commitment to delivering next-generation, citizen-centric services across the country. With Ludhiana being a key industrial hub, the improved PSK is expected to benefit thousands of residents and travellers in the region.

The Ministry has expressed confidence that the new facility will substantially improve the efficiency of passport services in Punjab’s largest city.