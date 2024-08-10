Ludhiana girls lift softball trophy

Ludhiana beat Bathinda 10-0 in the finals of 29th Junior Girls State Softball Championship which kicked off at Government Model PAU School, Ludhiana on Saturday. 14 teams with more than 160 players, participated in the girls’ category. Player in action during the State softball Championship at PAU in Ludhiana on Saturday, August 10, 2024. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

In the semifinal, the first match was played between Ludhiana (14) and Jalandhar (0) and in the next semifinal, Bathinda took the lead against Gurdaspur by 6-3.

In the final match, Ludhiana won against Bathinda 10-0 and in a hard-line match played between Gurdaspur and Jalandhar, the former took the lead 10-1.

Pre-quarter matches were played between Sangrur and Mohali with the former winning. Next pre quarter matches were played between Jalandhar (10) and Malerkotla (0), between Amritsar (10) and Fatehgarh Sahib (0), Gurdaspur (10) and Fazilka (0), Patiala (11) and Mansa (1) and between Bathinda (6) and Moga (0).

On the same day, quarter matches between Ludhiana (11) and Sangrur (0), between Jalandhar (11) and Amritsar (5), Gurdaspur (8) and Patiala (3) and between Bathinda (6) and Ferozepur (5).

Tournaments for the boys section will be conducted on Sunday.