Ludhiana: Girls of Ramgarhia College lift trophy at district baseball championship

Ramgarhia Girls College lifted the trophy at the Senior District Baseball Championship for Girls on Sunday by beating Gill Baseball Club by 6-4. A total of eight teams competed for the title in the girls’ category. The girls of Ramgarhia Girls College with their medals in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The three-day contest was organised by the Ludhiana District Baseball Association at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill.

In the opening match, Ramgarhia Girls College defeated Khalsa Baseball Club with a score of 2-0, with Nishu and Sandeep Pal each scoring a run. The second match saw Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill, beat Nightingale Baseball Club by 1-0, with Manpreet scoring the winning run.

The third match ended with Gill Baseball Club securing a 2-1 victory over Sangowal Baseball Club, with runs scored by Ramandeep and Harwinder.

In the fourth match, TSSM Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri, beat Guru Nanak Baseball Club by 1-0, with Simran scoring the decisive run.

In the semifinals, Ramgarhia Girls College dominated TSSM Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri, with a resounding 8-0 victory, with Nishu, Navdeep, Sandeep Pal and Amanjot contributing one run each.

In the second semifinal, Gill Baseball Club won by 10-8 gainst Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill, with Ramandeep, Harwinder, Parveen and Gurdeep each scoring two runs. The third semifinals saw Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill, defeat TSSM Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri, by 3-0. Manpreet, Ashika and Jasmeet each added a run to the scoreline.

In the final match, Ramgarhia Girls College emerged as champions, beating Gill Baseball Club 6-4. Nishu, Sandeep Pal, Navdeep, Amanjot, Sadhana, and Mehakdeep all contributed one run each to secure the victory.

Harbir Singh Gill, secretary of the Punjab Baseball Association, distributed prizes to the winning teams. Sukhdev Singh, president of the Punjab Baseball Association, attended the event.