Ludhiana: Girls shine as CBSE Class 10 results out

Girls dominated the top scorers’ list in Class 10 results declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday. Jainika Jain from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, got a near-perfect 99.8%, scoring a full 100 in all subjects except Punjabi, in which she scored 99. Class 12 students in a jubilant mood after the declaration of results in BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Jainika, who said that she did not take any coaching classes, relied entirely on self-study, NCERT books, a few extra resources and sample papers. She said consistency was her mantra throughout the year. “I didn’t take stress during exams. I studied regularly and stayed calm. I used to spend around four hours daily on studies and turned to conversations with my mother and grandparents to relax my mind during exam days,” she shared. Jainika, who has now opted for commerce with finance in Class 11, dreams of becoming a chartered accountant. Besides academics, she also has a flair for writing and art, and has participated in painting competitions.

Close behind her is her schoolmate Ashnoor Kaur, who scored 99.4%, with a perfect 100 in mathematics, French and information technology. Ashnoor, who has chosen the medical stream in Class 11, aims to become a cardiologist. “I’ve always had a love for languages, which is why I chose French,” she said. A former NCC cadet and an active participant in debate competitions, Ashnoor balanced her academics with co-curricular activities. During exams, she followed a strict routine, waking up at 5 am and studying for nearly 10 hours a day, while on regular days, she studied for about four hours. Music was her escape when things got stressful. She has already begun preparations for the NEET entrance exam.

Another top scorer from the same school, Mehreen Bains, also secured 99.4%, with full marks in French and Introduction to Financial Marketing. Mehreen, who has opted for medical stream in Class 11, is following in the footsteps of her doctor parents. “During exam time, I studied for about 10 hours daily, while on regular days, I gave around 3 to 4 hours. I found previous year question papers more useful than sample papers,” she said. A national-level soft tennis player and state-level lawn tennis player, Mehreen found balance by playing the guitar, her favorite way to relieve exam stress.

Navdha Kukreja, also from BCM Arya, joined the 99.4% achievers’ club and shared that her strategy involved studying more during late-night hours. By staying away from social media, she was able to focus better on her goals. A passionate dancer, Navdha aspires to become an engineer and believes that discipline and limited distractions helped her succeed.

Rashmeet Kaur from Amrit Indo Canadian Academy also scored 99.4%, while Gursimarpreet Kaur from Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, secured 99.2%.

These results not only showcase the academic excellence of Ludhiana’s girls but also highlight their versatility, excelling in studies while actively participating in sports, arts, and social initiatives.