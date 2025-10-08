Ludhiana: GLADA Colony’s sanitation shortfalls pose health risks

After recent rainfall on Tuesday, residents of GLADA Colony on Chandigarh Road have raised strong concerns over worsening sanitation conditions, turning their neighbourhood into a hotspot for vector-borne diseases. Stagnant water accumulated in GLADA Colony, Sector 34-A, Ludhiana, creating an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes. (HT Photo)

Locals pointed out that piles of garbage remain unattended for days, spreading a foul stench across the colony and posing serious health risks. The problem is compounded by stagnant water accumulating due to low lying areas, creating an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes and other diseases, they added.

Expressing his concerns, Joginder Singh, a local resident, said, “We keep raising the issue with GLADA officials, who assure us that action will be taken, but nothing changes. After every rainfall, streets are flooded, mixed with trash, and the smell is unbearable. Sanitation staff are almost never present. Unless we hire help at our own expense, the garbage remains uncollected.”

Arshdeep Singh, another resident highlighted the deplorable condition of the nearby park, which has been rendered unusable due to garbage accumulation. “This park is supposed to be a safe space for our children and elderly citizens, but it has now turned into a dumping ground. It is a direct threat to public health,” he added.

Residents further expressed frustration over repeated complaints to the authorities, emphasising that civic apathy has left them vulnerable to both disease and poor living conditions. They urged GLADA to immediately step up efforts to clear waterlogged areas, remove accumulated waste, and ensure regular sanitation to prevent a potential public health crisis.

Despite several attempts, Rajesh Mahajan, XEN, public health remained unavailable for the comments.